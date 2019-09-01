Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Jean Howell (Spears) Blackwell. View Sign Service Information Culbertson-Smith Mortuary 115 South Seneca Wichita , KS 67213 (316)-265-2646 Send Flowers Notice

Blackwell, Marjorie Jean (Spears) Howell 95, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born October 18, 1923 to Richard Dwight and Mabel (Whitsitt) Spears in Homewood, KS. She attended a one-room grade school in Homewood and graduated from Ottawa High in 1941. She married Harold T. Howell and moved to Wichita in 1947 after his release from the Army Air Corp. Four daughters were born from this union. She was employed at the Wichita Surgical Group for many years and retired in 1985. She moved to Springfield, MO following her marriage to Glenn Blackwell in 1985 and lived there until 2004 at which time they moved back to Wichita to focus on family. Marge was an excellent seamstress and made her young daughters' clothes. She was an exceptional cook. Some of her interests were attending Sunday School, bowling, square dancing, Bunco with friends, Farkel and cards with her family. She had a great love for her family and a greater love of her faith. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Harold T. Howell; second husband, Glenn Blackwell; daughter, Vicki K. Brown; siblings, Arthur Dean Spears, Eula Mae Stookey and Erma Ogg; and nephew, Don Stookey. Marjorie is survived by her 3 daughters, Connie (Bill) Carter of Huntsville, AL, Deborah (Jim) Hauserman, and Margo Nunn of Wichita, KS; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great- grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and 5 nieces. Visitation: Monday, September 2, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. with family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67213. Graveside Service: 11 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Highland Cemetery, 1050 E. 15th St., Ottawa, KS 66067. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206 or Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7901 W. 21st St., Wichita, KS 67205.



Blackwell, Marjorie Jean (Spears) Howell 95, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born October 18, 1923 to Richard Dwight and Mabel (Whitsitt) Spears in Homewood, KS. She attended a one-room grade school in Homewood and graduated from Ottawa High in 1941. She married Harold T. Howell and moved to Wichita in 1947 after his release from the Army Air Corp. Four daughters were born from this union. She was employed at the Wichita Surgical Group for many years and retired in 1985. She moved to Springfield, MO following her marriage to Glenn Blackwell in 1985 and lived there until 2004 at which time they moved back to Wichita to focus on family. Marge was an excellent seamstress and made her young daughters' clothes. She was an exceptional cook. Some of her interests were attending Sunday School, bowling, square dancing, Bunco with friends, Farkel and cards with her family. She had a great love for her family and a greater love of her faith. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Harold T. Howell; second husband, Glenn Blackwell; daughter, Vicki K. Brown; siblings, Arthur Dean Spears, Eula Mae Stookey and Erma Ogg; and nephew, Don Stookey. Marjorie is survived by her 3 daughters, Connie (Bill) Carter of Huntsville, AL, Deborah (Jim) Hauserman, and Margo Nunn of Wichita, KS; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great- grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and 5 nieces. Visitation: Monday, September 2, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. with family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67213. Graveside Service: 11 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Highland Cemetery, 1050 E. 15th St., Ottawa, KS 66067. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206 or Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7901 W. 21st St., Wichita, KS 67205. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close