ELKIN, NC-McClure, Mrs. Marjorie Jean "Marge" age 71, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Pruitt Health of Elkin after a long battle with multiple sclerosis and cancer. She was born July 22, 1947 in Emporia, Kansas to Charles and Mable Piper Greenlee. Marge was a member of First Baptist Church in Elkin and retired from R.E. Pratt & Co. in Winston-Salem. Survivors include: her husband, Cecil McClure of Elkin; son, Ken McClure of San Diego, CA., brother, Glenn Greenlee and many extended family members. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Health and Pruitt Hospice for the many years of loving care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com . Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.