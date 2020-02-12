Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Jo Siler. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Siler, Marjorie Jo 94, of Wichita, graduated into the arms of her Savior Jesus, on February 8, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor where she had been a resident for five years. She was the widow of Lincoln E. Siler, her lifetime husband for over 70 years. Born in Clinton, MO, on May 17, 1925, Marjorie was a long-time Wichita resident. She attended East High, was a faithful and beloved member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church for 60 years, worked and volunteered in the Pleasant Valley School District while her daughters were students there, volunteered at St. Francis Hospital and was noted for her entertaining and culinary skills and for her devotion as a grandmother. She is survived by daughters, Kaye (Dale) Smith, Reading, PA and Marsha (Wayne) Kidd, El Prado, NM; and grandsons, Matthew Chapple, Reading, PA, and Colby (Mary Lynn) Kidd, Marietta, GA; and great-grandsons, Jackson and Riley Kidd. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 pm Sunday at Pleasant Valley Methodist Church, 1600 W. 27th St. N., Wichita, KS. Reception will follow at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wichita Presbyterian Manor, 4700 W. 13th St., Wichita, KS 67212.



Siler, Marjorie Jo 94, of Wichita, graduated into the arms of her Savior Jesus, on February 8, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor where she had been a resident for five years. She was the widow of Lincoln E. Siler, her lifetime husband for over 70 years. Born in Clinton, MO, on May 17, 1925, Marjorie was a long-time Wichita resident. She attended East High, was a faithful and beloved member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church for 60 years, worked and volunteered in the Pleasant Valley School District while her daughters were students there, volunteered at St. Francis Hospital and was noted for her entertaining and culinary skills and for her devotion as a grandmother. She is survived by daughters, Kaye (Dale) Smith, Reading, PA and Marsha (Wayne) Kidd, El Prado, NM; and grandsons, Matthew Chapple, Reading, PA, and Colby (Mary Lynn) Kidd, Marietta, GA; and great-grandsons, Jackson and Riley Kidd. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 pm Sunday at Pleasant Valley Methodist Church, 1600 W. 27th St. N., Wichita, KS. Reception will follow at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wichita Presbyterian Manor, 4700 W. 13th St., Wichita, KS 67212. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close