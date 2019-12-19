Marjorie L. Freeman (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie L. Freeman.
Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS
67206-1924
(316)-682-4553
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillside Christian Church
8330 E. Douglas Avenue
Wichita, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Freeman, Marjorie L. 87, passed away on December 16, 2019. She was born February 1, 1932, to Albert D. and Bernice L. Winters in Marshall, Oklahoma. She attended school in Liberal, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John and her sister Patricia. She was a caring wife and mother to her children. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Charles D. Freeman of Wichita, and daughters, Diana Freeman and husband Steve Arnold of Dallas, TX, Jo K. Freeman and Terry Freeman of Wichita, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Marjorie was a certified appraiser of antiques and previously owned her own antique shop in Kechi, KS. She participated in antique shows and assisted with estate sales for many years. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Hillside Christian Church. Memorial established with Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.