Freeman, Marjorie L. 87, passed away on December 16, 2019. She was born February 1, 1932, to Albert D. and Bernice L. Winters in Marshall, Oklahoma. She attended school in Liberal, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John and her sister Patricia. She was a caring wife and mother to her children. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Charles D. Freeman of Wichita, and daughters, Diana Freeman and husband Steve Arnold of Dallas, TX, Jo K. Freeman and Terry Freeman of Wichita, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Marjorie was a certified appraiser of antiques and previously owned her own antique shop in Kechi, KS. She participated in antique shows and assisted with estate sales for many years. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Hillside Christian Church. Memorial established with Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019