Horn, Marjorie Lea "Marj" passed away Sunday, August 2nd at St. Francis Hospital due to complications from a recent stroke. Born in Wichita, KS on April 24th, 1945, Marj was the youngest of three daughters born to Heber and Eloine (McEwen) Beardmore. A fine student with a life-long love for reading, Marj graduated from Wichita Southeast High School in 1963. After high school, Marj attended Wichita State University, earning a degree in Education in 1968. Marj married H. Wallace Horn August 12, 1967 in Wichita, KS. "Wally" preceded Marj in death in 2014. After marriage Marj and Wally moved to Kansas City, New York City, Tulsa, Dallas and finally staying in Tulsa. Marj and Wally enjoyed the Rocky Mountains and spent much time along with their beloved Labrador Retrievers over the years in their vacation homes in Green Mountain Falls, CO outside of Colorado Springs. Marj and Wally were both very passionate about their "furry children" throughout their marriage, sharing their lives with many Labradors over the years. A life-long believer in giving back to the community and the less-fortunate, Marj spent many years volunteering countless hours to charitable causes. Some of the most important causes to Marj included Dallas Children's Hospital while living in Dallas and Habitat for Humanity for many of her years in Tulsa and, upon her death, Marj established a foundation for the benefit of dogs. Marj is survived by her sisters, Carolyn (Terry) Silvius of Wellsville, KS and Marilyn Hull of Long Beach California, her nieces, Sharon (Kenton) Thompson of Olathe, KS, Cynthia (Steve) Deters of Abilene, KS, nephew Dale (Christina) Silvius of Leawood, KS and several great nieces and nephews, many cherished friends, and her much-loved dog, Kailyn. An open house featuring food from Marj's favorite restaurants will be held at her home to celebrate Marj's life from 2:00pm-5:00pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020. For additional information about the open house please call or text Sharon at 913.481.8674. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Glenpool Public Schools. Please make checks payable to Glenpool Public Schools. Memo line: MS English Department. You may send checks to Marj's home or to Glenpool Public Schools Attention: Tonya Thomas, PO Box 1149, Glenpool, OK 74008.



