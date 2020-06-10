Fredrickson, Marjorie Lee (Wagner) 96, went to be with her Lord Friday, June 5, 2020, at home in Wichita, KS surrounded by her family. Marjorie was born to Lee and Rose (Hamak) Wagner in Faulkton, SD on December 2, 1923. She married Denys Fredrickson August 11, 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Deloris Holsing; her husband, Denys; and son-in-law, Ron Voth. She is survived by daughters, Nancy Fredrickson, LouAnn Voth, Diana (Tim) Wangberg, Lynette (David) Burger; grandchildren, Derek Voth, Trenton (Stephanie) Voth, Christina Wangberg, Julie Wangberg, Karissa (Jared) Menard, Nicole Burger, Ashley (Drew) Hatman; and great-grandchildren, Devereaux and Darien Voth, Leeland and Nolan Menard, and Natalie Richert. Memorial to: Global Missions of the Wesleyan Church. There will be a viewing at Broadway Mortuary on June 11th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A private family burial is planned. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is being planned for August 1st at Wichita First Church of the Nazarene. Services by Broadway Mortuary.