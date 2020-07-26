1/1
Marjorie Lee (Wagner) Fredrickson
Fredrickson, Marjorie Lee (Wagner) 96, went to be with her Lord Friday, June 5, 2020, at home in Wichita, KS surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Denys; and son-in-law, Ron Voth. She is survived by daughters, Nancy Fredrickson, LouAnn Voth, Diana (Tim) Wangberg, Lynette (David) Burger; 10 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial to: Global Partners of the Wesleyan Church. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is 11am, August 1st at Wichita First Church of the Nazarene. Services by Broadway Mortuary. Masks will be required.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
Wichita First Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
