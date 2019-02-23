McClurg, Marjorie (McCammon) 69, formerly of Conway Springs, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Conway Springs. Preceded in death by parents: Loman and Mildred (Hardesty) McCammon; brothers: Gary, Gale and Darrel McCammon; infant daughter, Meagan Solter. Survivors include husband: Mark; daughters: Shelly (Rick) Ravenstien, Jennifer Solter, Josie (Paul) Luna; step-children: Colleen McClurg-Hall and Mark McClurg, Jr., all of Wichita; brother: Kenneth McCammon of Arlington, WA; sisters: Marilyn Lynn of Venice, FL; Connie McCammon of Conway Springs; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established to Am. . Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2019