Tedlock, Marjorie (Brown) 88, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Service 10 a.m., Saturday, February 23, at Riverview Baptist Church, 844 W. 53rd N, Wichita, Ks 67204. Memorials to the Riverview Baptist Church. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019
