Tedlock, Marjorie (Brown) 88, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Celebration of Life Service 10 a.m., Saturday, February 23 at Riverview Baptist Church, 844 W. 53rd N, Wichita. Survived by her daughters Sherrell (George) Anderson; Marsha (Mike) Neel, and Terry (Jim) Fellers; sister Grace Webb; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild; many family and friends. Preceded by husband Darwin Tedlock, grandson Jason Anderson, great granddaughter Estrella Anderson, parents "Jim" and Grace Brown, brothers James & Jason Brown, sister Millie Davis. Memorials to the Church. www.bakerfhvc.comcom
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 22, 2019