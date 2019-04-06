Tribue, Marjorie (Jimison) 96, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. No visitation. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday April, 6, 2019, Old Mission Cemetery. She is preceded in death by husband, Herman Tribue; daughter, Michelle Chiminiello; parents, William and Minnie Pearl Jimison; 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Marji is survived by sister, Lorraine Ripley; daughters, Victoria Horn (Chuck Stange), Jonelle (Chris) Rains; grandchildren, Nicole Rains and Justin (Regan) Rains. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Serenity Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 6, 2019