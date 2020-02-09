|
Roeder, Marjory G. age 85, retired accountant and bookkeeper at Sage Drilling and numerous other oil companies, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Marjory was born October 1, 1934, in Picher, OK, the daughter of the late Roy and Louise Brady. On May 12, 1955, Marjory married Edward Roeder in Coffeyville, KS. Marjory was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, E.J. Roeder; brothers, Lee and Bill Brady; grandson-in-law, Edwin Litton. Survivors include: daughters, Lisa and husband, Terry Graf, Sr., New Bern, NC, Deanna and husband, Bill Miles, Wichita; sister, Shirley and husband, Charles Marler, Coffeyville; grandchildren, Heidi Miles, Wichita, Amanda and husband, Hunter Abraham, Covington, LA, Terry Graf, Jr. and wife, Katie, New Bern, NC, Elizabeth Litton, Summerville, SC; great grandchildren, Arya Abraham, Terry Graf III, Michaela and Nathanael Litton. Recitation of the Rosary, 7pm, Monday, February 10; funeral mass, 10:30am, Tuesday, February 11, both at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 123 N. Andover Road, Andover. Private family inurnment will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Goddard. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with the , 1861 N. Rock Road, Suite 380, Wichita, KS 67206. DeVorss-Flanagan Hunt Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020
