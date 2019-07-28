ANDALE-Smith, Mark Adolph 64, Andale, KS, retired Casey's employee, 1972 graduate of Wichita SE High, passed away surrounded by friends, July 25, 2019 in his home. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Maxine (Willard) Smith, brothers Jeffrey, Ernest, and Eric. Memorial contributions may be made to Andale Knights of Columbus. Recitation of the rosary August 1, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.; Celebration of life to 7:00 p.m., both to be held at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019