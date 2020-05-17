DERBY-Nunnery, Mark Alan 56, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born January 31, 1964 to Donald and Patricia (Waller) Nunnery in Granite City, Illinois. Mark is survived by his wife of 36 years, Pam; sons, Lance (Abbey) Nunnery of Winterville, NC, Jordan (Ashlee) Nunnery of Derby, KS; brother, Barry (Kathy) Nunnery of Derby, KS; sister, Susan Nunnery of Waterloo, IL; parents, Don and Pat Nunnery of Baldwin, IL; two grandchildren, Lakyn and Lukas of Derby, KS; and numerous other family members. Services will be held at a later time. Inurnment at Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206.