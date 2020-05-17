Mark Alan Nunnery
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DERBY-Nunnery, Mark Alan 56, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born January 31, 1964 to Donald and Patricia (Waller) Nunnery in Granite City, Illinois. Mark is survived by his wife of 36 years, Pam; sons, Lance (Abbey) Nunnery of Winterville, NC, Jordan (Ashlee) Nunnery of Derby, KS; brother, Barry (Kathy) Nunnery of Derby, KS; sister, Susan Nunnery of Waterloo, IL; parents, Don and Pat Nunnery of Baldwin, IL; two grandchildren, Lakyn and Lukas of Derby, KS; and numerous other family members. Services will be held at a later time. Inurnment at Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved