Heinz, Mark Allan 63, passed away August 29th, 2020 from heart failure due to complications from type 1 diabetes. Mark owned and operated Heinz Construction for 27 years. He is survived by his wife, Kristine Heinz; children, Bryan Heinz (Paula), Michael Balleau (Michelle), Kim Slover (Gage Rowe), Stephanie DeLong (Brock) and Jordyn Heinz; his 10 grandchildren; brother, Steve Heinz (Shelly Brown); and sister, Lori Heinz. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Meta Heinz; and his brother, Jim Heinz. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association. For service information, to sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
.