Mark Allan Heinz
1957 - 2020
Heinz, Mark Allan 63, passed away August 29th, 2020 from heart failure due to complications from type 1 diabetes. Mark owned and operated Heinz Construction for 27 years. He is survived by his wife, Kristine Heinz; children, Bryan Heinz (Paula), Michael Balleau (Michelle), Kim Slover (Gage Rowe), Stephanie DeLong (Brock) and Jordyn Heinz; his 10 grandchildren; brother, Steve Heinz (Shelly Brown); and sister, Lori Heinz. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Meta Heinz; and his brother, Jim Heinz. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association. For service information, to sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
