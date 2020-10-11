Mark Crump

May 29, 1947 - June 23, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Mark Leonard Crump passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 after a long battle with obstinance. Mark was born May 29, 1947 in Wichita to Fred Leonard and Foreste Imogene (Gaffney) Crump. He is survived by daughter Dara (Kit) Beall of Boulder, Colorado and son Kyle Crump of Simla, Colorado; granddaughters Molly, Ashley and Katie Beall and Kylie Crump; sister Dallas Stephens of Atlantic Beach, Florida, and nieces Gina Carrie of St. Augustine, Florida and Deedra Harris of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. He was preceded in death by wife Gayle Ann (Landis) Crump just seven weeks earlier. Mark was a graduate of East High School (1965) and Wichita State University, and spent over 20 of his working years at Wichita Sheet Metal. He loved bourbon, cheap cigarettes, television, and his WSU Shockers. Memorial donations may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store