HARPER-Alldritt, Mark D. went to be with his heavenly father on May 31, 2020. Mark was born on October, 23, 1948, in Wichita, Kansas to Donald and Maxine Alldritt. He married Inga Johansen on August 9, 1969 and had over 50 years of love, laughter and companionship. He is survived by Inga and three daughters; Martha Cornelson (Ken), Emily Hiegert (Brian), and Mary Bogdanovecz (Joe). Mark was blessed with seven grandchildren; Elizabeth, Thirsten, Jake, Madilyn, Ava, Mia, and Evan. Mark graduated from East High, University of Denver, and attended Wichita State University. He had many rewarding careers including teaching secondary education, farming, and working for Green Line manufacturing in Harper. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Harper Mission Mart where he dedicated many years to those in need. (Harper Mission Mart, c/o BancCentral National, 1021 W. 14th St., Harper, Ks, 67058.) A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



