Maxwell, Mark D. 66, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Karen Sue Patterson. Survivors include his wife, Martha Maxwell; sons, Aaron Maxwell (Misti) and Jonathan Maxwell (Rachel); brothers, Larry Maxwell (Cindy) and Kirk Maxwell (Sandy); brother-in-law, Mel Patterson; grandchildren, Aizley, Macoy, and Avyn; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside Service, 10 am, Friday, July 31, at Valley Center Cemetery, Valley Center, KS. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
. Services by Broadway Mortuary.