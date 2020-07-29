1/
Mark D. Maxwell
{ "" }
Maxwell, Mark D. 66, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Karen Sue Patterson. Survivors include his wife, Martha Maxwell; sons, Aaron Maxwell (Misti) and Jonathan Maxwell (Rachel); brothers, Larry Maxwell (Cindy) and Kirk Maxwell (Sandy); brother-in-law, Mel Patterson; grandchildren, Aizley, Macoy, and Avyn; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside Service, 10 am, Friday, July 31, at Valley Center Cemetery, Valley Center, KS. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Valley Center Cemetery
