Mark D. MeineckeAugust 31, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Meinecke, Mark Duane, went home to be with Jesus at 4:43 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Mark was born Oct. 19, 1951 to Duane A. and Florence Laverne Meinecke. He was preceded in death by both parents and brothers, David and Mike. He is survived by his sister, Christine (Deems Ortega) Meinecke and brothers, Paul (Cindy) Meinecke and Phillip Meinecke. Graveside services will be held at White Chapel Cemetery, 1806 N. Oliver, Wichita, Ks. Graveside will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at White Chapel Gardens of Memory, 1806 N. Oliver, Wichita, Kansas.