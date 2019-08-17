Mark James Schafer (1960 - 2019)
Schafer, Mark James age 59, Hein Lawn Service employee, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Memorial service 11 am Saturday, August 24, Northridge Friends Church, 2655 Bullinger, Wichita. Mark was born in Tulsa, OK, July 4, 1960, to John Calvin and Lulu Jean (Hutson) Schafer. He was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his mother; brother, Steven Schafer; sister, Judith Schafer and his loving extended family. Memorials: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 and Friends of Kibimba Hospital, c/o Friends Ministry Center, 2018 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67213. Culbertson-Smith Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 17, 2019
