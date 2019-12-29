Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark L. Aaron. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Aaron, Mark L. Mark, age 54, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 in Olathe, KS with his family at his side after a two-year battle with end stage renal disease with Lymphoma and Amyloidosis. Mark was born June 19, 1965 in Topeka, KS to Gillian and Gerald "Jerry" Aaron. He graduated from East High School in 1984, where he made life-long friends, principally on the debate team. His passion was debating, and he excelled in high school regional meets and carried that passion to Wichita State University where he once again excelled at debating, this time on a larger "stage." His working career was primarily in the restaurant business, 13 years with Lone Star Steakhouse & Saloon as a General Manager and District Manager for the state of Colorado. Mark then joined FedEx Printing as a District Manager in Colorado and later in Kansas City as District Manager covering 19 stores. Mark was a genuinely caring, loving person. Many employees considered him more than a boss - he was a dear friend. Those same positive traits were exhibited during his numerous hospital stays and his lengthy tenure at the health care facility where he spent his final months. Even though he had a multitude of health issues, Mark never had a "woe is me" attitude. Mark loved music, fishing, playing cards (poker, bridge, gin rummy) and vegetable gardening (best tomatoes EVER). He was blessed with a dry wit that often caught us off guard, and always kept us laughing. Mark continued his debate skills, primarily with his Dad, over politics. Mark was preceded in death by his mother in 1986. He is survived by his father, Jerry (Jan) Aaron, Wichita, KS; sisters, Paula (Dan) Lewis, Carrollton, TX, Natalie Aaron, Los Angeles, CA; step-sister, Lee Mattingly, Hartford, WI; step-brother, James (Jessica) Mattingly and their eight children, Kansas City, MO, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family sincerely appreciates the home health care and dedication of Lisa Williams and Robert Bradley. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 3800 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS. Private inurnment. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Olathe Health Charitable Foundation, 20375 W. 151st Street, Suite 363, Olathe, KS 66061. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

