ANDALE-Loehr, Mark 61, mechanic, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Rosary, 10 a.m.; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., both Saturday, March 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Andale. Preceded in death by his father, Roman Loehr; half-brothers, John and Donald Hermes. Survivors: mother, Pauline Loehr of Mt. Hope; sister, Betty Loehr of Wichita; half-brother, Chester Hermes of Houston, TX; dog, Cheyenne. Memorial established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary-West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 28, 2019