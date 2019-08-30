Monroe, Mark A former Wichita resident, passed away on May 2, 2019, in Cedaredge, CO. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; two sons, Matthew Monroe of Wichita and Jonah Monroe of Lawrence, Ks; brother, Ward Monroe of Wichita; sister, Marla Hengel of Derby, Ks; and granddaughter, Bethany Jessup of Wichita. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Evangel Assembly of God, 11444 W. 21st N. in Wichita. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The , P.O. Box 22487, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019