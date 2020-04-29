Cullinane, Mark Patrick 61, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born January 19, 1959 to Daniel and Alice "Charlene" (Blecha) Cullinane in Wichita, KS. Mark loved sports, especially his KC Chiefs. He enjoyed Blues music and a good game of golf. Mark was a loving son, brother, husband, father, papa and a friend to everyone. He was always willing to help anyone in need. All you had to do was ask. He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Mike Cullinane. Mark is survived by his mother; wife of 32 years, Vickie; children, Justin (Ashley) Cullinane, Mark (Macie) Cullinane, and Derek (Kim) Vincent; brothers, Steve Cullinane and Dan Cullinane; 6 grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many extended family. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS 67206 or American Cancer Association, 236 S. Topeka St., Wichita, KS 67202. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 29, 2020