Cullinane, Mark Patrick 61, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born January 19, 1959 to Daniel and Alice "Charlene" (Blecha) Cullinane in Wichita, KS. Mark loved sports, especially his KC Chiefs. He enjoyed Blues music and a good game of golf. Mark was a loving son, brother, husband, father, papa and a friend to everyone. He was always willing to help anyone in need. All you had to do was ask. He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Mike Cullinane. Mark is survived by his mother; wife of 32 years, Vickie; children, Justin (Ashley) Cullinane, Mark (Macie) Cullinane, and Derek (Kim) Vincent; brothers, Steve Cullinane and Dan Cullinane; 6 grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many extended family. A Celebration of Life service will take place from 6 to 10 pm, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Hidden Lakes Club House, 6020 S. Greenwich Rd., Derby, KS 67037. www.Reflection-Pointe.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 28, 2020
I was so sorry to read about Marks passing. I went to school with from the 4th grade thru highschool. He made school a better place to go to, as he cared about other students.
May God comfort and guide you during your time of grief.
Minta
