Mapes, Mark Ray Passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 56. He was born to Dewey and Helen (Determan) Mapes on November 3, 1963 in Oklahoma City, OK. Mark was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by siblings, Marty (Emelia) Mapes, Michelle (Kevin) Capps, Melinda Collins, Matt (Jane) Mapes, Mike (Angi) Mapes; 6 nephews; 3 nieces; 3 great-nephews and 4 great-nieces. A rosary on Monday, December 9 at 9:30 am with memorial mass at 10:00 am, both will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca St, Wichita, 67217. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 1640 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS 67212 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church or to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019