Mark Williams

September 27, 1955 - November 2, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Mark Allen Williams, 65, died November 2, 2020 in Kansas City, MO. He was born September 27, 1955, in Sterling, Kansas, to parents Marshall L. Williams, and Norma M. Williams (both deceased). Mark graduated from Wichita Southeast High School, from Wichita State University with a Bachelor's degree, and from the University of Texas at Austin with a Master's of Library Science degree.

He retired from the University of Texas at Brownsville in 2015, and returned to help care for his Mother.

A simple gravesite service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver, Wichita, at 1 p.m., November 21, 2020.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store