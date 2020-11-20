1/1
Mark Williams
1955 - 2020
Mark Williams
September 27, 1955 - November 2, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Mark Allen Williams, 65, died November 2, 2020 in Kansas City, MO. He was born September 27, 1955, in Sterling, Kansas, to parents Marshall L. Williams, and Norma M. Williams (both deceased). Mark graduated from Wichita Southeast High School, from Wichita State University with a Bachelor's degree, and from the University of Texas at Austin with a Master's of Library Science degree.
He retired from the University of Texas at Brownsville in 2015, and returned to help care for his Mother.
A simple gravesite service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver, Wichita, at 1 p.m., November 21, 2020.


Published in & from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
