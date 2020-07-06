ABILENE, TX-Schwiethale, Marla Jean (Skiles) devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away May 8, 2020 in Abilene, TX at the age of 77. She was born to Max and Zella Skiles on Dec.16, 1942, in Wichita, KS. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Stan. She is survived by her husband, Art, of 57 yrs., and children, Jeff (Sheryl), Jon (Cheryl), Jana (Scott), and Julie and 12 grandchildren. Marla dedicated 43 yrs. to teaching piano. She was a proud member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution and was committed to building a foundation of faith in her home. A celebration of life will be held in Wichita, Friday, July 10th at 11 a.m. at the Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central. Memorials sent to Carpenter's Place, 1501 N. Meridian, Wichita KS. 67203



