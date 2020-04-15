Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Ann Connor. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

STERLING-Connor, Marlene Ann 68, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away on April 9, 2020 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born on February 5, 1952 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Marvin Glen and Dessie Ann Swanson Cowell. Marlene graduated from Sterling High School, Sterling, Colorado, with the class of 1970. She graduated from Northeastern Jr. College, Sterling, Colorado, with the class of 1972, and later received a Bachelor's of Mathematics Degree from Chadron State College, Chadron, Nebraska in 1975. Formerly of Wichita, Kansas, she has resided in Sterling since 2010. Marlene worked for 24 years as a system analyst for Sedgwick County, Kansas, retiring in 2010. She was a member of Sterling Assembly of God, Sterling, where she served as secretary and treasurer. On June 1, 1973, Marlene was united in marriage to Kendal Connor in Sterling, Colorado. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her two sons, Michael Connor and wife Tracie of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and their daughter Madeleine, and David Connor and wife Allison of Abilene, Texas, and their children, Gentry, Emberly, and Hartley; brother, David Cowell and wife Pat of St. Charles, Missouri; and sister, Debbie Thompson and husband Darrol of Belle Plaine, Kansas. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents. Private family graveside services will be 1:30 P.M., Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Sterling Community Cemetery with Rev. Don Starnes officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to KDC-BGMC (Boys and Girls Missionary Crusade) in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

