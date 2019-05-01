CONWAY SPRINGS-Hartman, Marlene (Weber) 78, died Monday, April 29, 2019. Vigil 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway Springs, Kansas. She was born Nov. 12, 1940 to William and Josephine (Jansen) Weber and married Everett A. Hartman on Oct. 10, 1959. He died Jan. 30, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother Thomas Weber; sister Bonnie Jean Nesser; two infant sons: Joseph and Matthew Hartman. Survivors: son Dale (Dawn) Hartman of Conway Springs; daughters: Becky (Jeff) Matzen of Conway Springs, Zelda (Chris) Girard of Kingman, Sheila Hartman Welch of Wichita; brothers: William Weber of Wichita, Kenneth and John Weber, both of Halstead, David Weber of Colwich; sisters: Laverne Blasi of Wichita, Mary Jo Heiger of Andale, Rita Moss of Hudson Oaks, TX; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. Memorial established to St. Joseph Catholic School Endowment. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 1, 2019