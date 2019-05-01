Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene (Weber) Hartman. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

CONWAY SPRINGS-Hartman, Marlene (Weber) 78, died Monday, April 29, 2019. Vigil 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway Springs, Kansas. She was born Nov. 12, 1940 to William and Josephine (Jansen) Weber and married Everett A. Hartman on Oct. 10, 1959. He died Jan. 30, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother Thomas Weber; sister Bonnie Jean Nesser; two infant sons: Joseph and Matthew Hartman. Survivors: son Dale (Dawn) Hartman of Conway Springs; daughters: Becky (Jeff) Matzen of Conway Springs, Zelda (Chris) Girard of Kingman, Sheila Hartman Welch of Wichita; brothers: William Weber of Wichita, Kenneth and John Weber, both of Halstead, David Weber of Colwich; sisters: Laverne Blasi of Wichita, Mary Jo Heiger of Andale, Rita Moss of Hudson Oaks, TX; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. Memorial established to St. Joseph Catholic School Endowment. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.

CONWAY SPRINGS-Hartman, Marlene (Weber) 78, died Monday, April 29, 2019. Vigil 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway Springs, Kansas. She was born Nov. 12, 1940 to William and Josephine (Jansen) Weber and married Everett A. Hartman on Oct. 10, 1959. He died Jan. 30, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother Thomas Weber; sister Bonnie Jean Nesser; two infant sons: Joseph and Matthew Hartman. Survivors: son Dale (Dawn) Hartman of Conway Springs; daughters: Becky (Jeff) Matzen of Conway Springs, Zelda (Chris) Girard of Kingman, Sheila Hartman Welch of Wichita; brothers: William Weber of Wichita, Kenneth and John Weber, both of Halstead, David Weber of Colwich; sisters: Laverne Blasi of Wichita, Mary Jo Heiger of Andale, Rita Moss of Hudson Oaks, TX; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. Memorial established to St. Joseph Catholic School Endowment. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs. Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close