Marlene Hendrixson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Hendrixson.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Hendrixson, Marlene 95, retired Frederick Plumbing Bookkeeper, passed away Thurs., March 5, 2020. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Wed., Broadway Mortuary. Private Graveside services will be held. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by husband, Harry and son, Donald Hendrixson. Survivors include her son, Darren (Cheryl) Hendrixson; sisters, Norma Kemp and Ruth Ann Boes; and grandchildren, Kyle Hendrixson, Jennifer (Chandler) Kirkhart, Kenneth Hendrixson and Stacey Hendrixson. Memorials to Home Health and Hospice and . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.