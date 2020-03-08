Hendrixson, Marlene 95, retired Frederick Plumbing Bookkeeper, passed away Thurs., March 5, 2020. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Wed., Broadway Mortuary. Private Graveside services will be held. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by husband, Harry and son, Donald Hendrixson. Survivors include her son, Darren (Cheryl) Hendrixson; sisters, Norma Kemp and Ruth Ann Boes; and grandchildren, Kyle Hendrixson, Jennifer (Chandler) Kirkhart, Kenneth Hendrixson and Stacey Hendrixson. Memorials to Home Health and Hospice and . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020