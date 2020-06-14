Marlene Katherine Black
Black, Marlene Katherine 85, passed away June 11 in Lindsborg. She was someone who was handed challenge after challenge, and she met each with grace, kindness, and a steadfast faith. She was born in Colwich to "Alex" and Lucille Rau. At 17, she married James Harper, who died when Marlene was 24 with four children. She married John "Eugene" Lorson in 1961; the couple divorced. In 1991, she married "Pete" Black, who died in 2000. Marlene struggled with Parkinson's for two decades and lived the last 11 in senior facilities. She is survived by nine children, five siblings, 19 children, and 15 grandchildren, as well as three step-children, three step-grandchildren, and six step great-grandchildren. The funeral will be held Tuesday for immediate family only. Memorial donations can be made to Bethany Home in Lindsborg through Ryan Funeral Home, 137 N 8th St, Salina, KS, 67401. More information on Marlene's life is at bit.ly/MarleneBlack.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.
