Olenberger, Marlon Leon age 77, born June 5, 1942 to Helen and Louis Olenberge. He passed on Monday February 17th, 2020. Marlon graduated from East High School. After high school Marlon worked as a Front-End Alignment Mechanic. On February 3, 1968 Marlon married Marilyn Doye. Marlon & Marilyn had 2 children, Nicole (1969) and Jason (1971). Marlon was preceded in death by his parents Helen and Louis and brother Max. Marlon is survived by his wife Marilyn, daughter Nicole Kuhlman (Doug), son Jason (Abby Young) and granddaughters Alyssa and Lindsey Kuhlman. A Celebration of his life will be Saturday, March 14th, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Terradyne County Club, 1400 Terradyne Drive, Andover, Ks, 67002.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020