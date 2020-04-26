BELLE PLAINE-Short, Marlon age 60, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Marlon was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma on September 12, 1959, to Mark and Margie Short. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark, brothers Marty and twin brother, Marvin. Marlon will be lovingly missed by mother, Margie Short, brother Mark Short (Elaine), and sister; Marla Morley (Doug), along with nieces: Marti, Allison, Susan, Meredith, Leah, Erin, Katie, Lindsey, Madyson and favorite nephew, David. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020