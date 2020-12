Marsha Bartlett

June 2, 1949 - November 26, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Marsha Bartlett was born and raised in Zion, Illinois to Sybil and Chester Pavelski on June 2, 1949. Marsha is survived by her children, Mary and Josh Bartlett, her sister, Elaine VanKoningsveld, and her brother, Dick Pavelski.

She enjoyed quilting, going to church, spending time with friends, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

She was loved and will be missed by all.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store