  • "Gone but not forgotten. She was a fantastic friend. You..."
    - Kathy Udelhofen
  • "Rest in peace. You will be missed ❤"
    - Kathy Reagan
  • "Fly High Marsha!! We love you!!"
    - Dana & Laura Trumpp
  • "We want you all to know that you are in our thoughts and..."
    - Larry and Eunice Elsasser Kopfer
  • "Marsha was a very good friend in high school. I was so..."
    - Mayme Moody Easton

Jones, Marsha K. 70, registered nurse, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Visitation, 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 1; Funeral Service, 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2, both at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; parents, Alwin and Roberta (Heintz) Trumpp; siblings, Terry and Carol. Survivors: siblings, Ranee, Mike, Dana, Jolynda, Teresa, Cory, Paul and Pam; children, Joe Macy, Terese and Gary; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019
