Jones, Marsha K. 70, registered nurse, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Visitation, 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 1; Funeral Service, 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2, both at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; parents, Alwin and Roberta (Heintz) Trumpp; siblings, Terry and Carol. Survivors: siblings, Ranee, Mike, Dana, Jolynda, Teresa, Cory, Paul and Pam; children, Joe Macy, Terese and Gary; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019