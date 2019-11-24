Marsha McClure

McClure, Marsha 72, Vocalist and Homemaker, died Saturday, November 9, 2019. Rosary will be at 10:00 am, Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Church of the Magdalen. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward McClure; parents, Mayford and Maxine Graves. Survived by her children, David, Joel, and Susannah McClure, all of Wichita, KS; sister, Marla (Richard) Lowen of Eugene, OR; 2 nephews. A memorial has been established with: St. Dismas Ministry to the Incarcerated c/o Catholic Diocese of Wichita, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019
