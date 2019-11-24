Marsha McClure

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha McClure.
Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS
67206-1924
(316)-682-4553
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Magdalen
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Magdalen
Notice
Send Flowers

McClure, Marsha 72, Vocalist and Homemaker, died Saturday, November 9, 2019. Rosary will be at 10:00 am, Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Church of the Magdalen. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward McClure; parents, Mayford and Maxine Graves. Survived by her children, David, Joel, and Susannah McClure, all of Wichita, KS; sister, Marla (Richard) Lowen of Eugene, OR; 2 nephews. A memorial has been established with: St. Dismas Ministry to the Incarcerated c/o Catholic Diocese of Wichita, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.