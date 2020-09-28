Marshall Fullerton

October 14, 1937 - September 24, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - On Sept. 24, 2020, Marshall K. Fullerton, loving husband and father of two passed away at 82. He was born in Oct. 1937 in Sayre, OK to Cleo (Totty) and Hubert Fullerton. He attended Southwestern College before graduating at Wichita State Univ. He married Beverly Jean Hamilton (Coover). They raised two sons, Mike and Matthew. Marshall later married Kathy Stout – they shared a passion for golf.

Marshall grew up on an Oklahoma Cotton farm during the dust bowl where he drove the farm truck at age 9 to help the family get by. His legacy of rags to riches is a compelling tale of the American Dream. Marshall served in the Korean War as part of the KS Air National Guard. God and Country were always more than a motto to him.

Marshall had a career in sales and at IBM. One of his proudest accomplishments was rejecting promotions to NY keeping his family in the heartland to raise his children with Midwestern values. Upon retiring, he enjoyed working with gift shops across Kansas as a giftware rep.

He is preceded in death by parents, and his younger brother Doug Fullerton. Survived by wife Kathy Fullerton of Wichita; Sons Mike Fullerton (Kim) of Westminster, CO and Matt Fullerton of Wichita, sisters Shirley Harding of Winfield, KS, and Carol Houck (Terry) of Derby, KS, Grandchildren Noah and Michaela Fullerton of Westminster and nieces and nephews.

Services details are pending.

Memorial contributions: Victory in the Valley, 3755 E Douglas, Wichita 67218.





