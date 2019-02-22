Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marshall Spencer. View Sign

COLWICH-Spencer, Marshall 83, U.S. Army veteran, Retired city of Wichita employee, passed away February 19, 2019, in Colwich, KS. Born October 6, 1935 in Hartford, KS. He married the love of his life, Jacqueline Jenkins July 9, 1954. He is survived by is children, Robert (Patte) Spencer, Anita (Bill Mathews) Kraus, Glenna (Chuck) Schwartz, 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and loyal friend Larry Eurton. He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Eva Spencer, wife Jacqueline, and brother Alan Spencer. Marshall will be greatly missed! Memorials to: Harry Hynes Hopsice and First Baptist Church, Maize, KS Funeral service is to be held Saturday February 23, 2019, 10:00a.m., at First Baptist Church, Maize, KS. Burial following at Hartford Cemetery, Hartford, KS 3:00pm. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich KS.

COLWICH-Spencer, Marshall 83, U.S. Army veteran, Retired city of Wichita employee, passed away February 19, 2019, in Colwich, KS. Born October 6, 1935 in Hartford, KS. He married the love of his life, Jacqueline Jenkins July 9, 1954. He is survived by is children, Robert (Patte) Spencer, Anita (Bill Mathews) Kraus, Glenna (Chuck) Schwartz, 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and loyal friend Larry Eurton. He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Eva Spencer, wife Jacqueline, and brother Alan Spencer. Marshall will be greatly missed! Memorials to: Harry Hynes Hopsice and First Baptist Church, Maize, KS Funeral service is to be held Saturday February 23, 2019, 10:00a.m., at First Baptist Church, Maize, KS. Burial following at Hartford Cemetery, Hartford, KS 3:00pm. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich KS. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close