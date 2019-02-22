COLWICH-Spencer, Marshall 83, U.S. Army veteran, Retired city of Wichita employee, passed away February 19, 2019, in Colwich, KS. Born October 6, 1935 in Hartford, KS. He married the love of his life, Jacqueline Jenkins July 9, 1954. He is survived by is children, Robert (Patte) Spencer, Anita (Bill Mathews) Kraus, Glenna (Chuck) Schwartz, 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and loyal friend Larry Eurton. He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Eva Spencer, wife Jacqueline, and brother Alan Spencer. Marshall will be greatly missed! Memorials to: Harry Hynes Hopsice and First Baptist Church, Maize, KS Funeral service is to be held Saturday February 23, 2019, 10:00a.m., at First Baptist Church, Maize, KS. Burial following at Hartford Cemetery, Hartford, KS 3:00pm. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich KS.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marshall Spencer.
Colwich Location - Colwich
213 W. Wichita P.O. Box 555
Colwich, KS 67030
(316) 796-0894
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 22, 2019