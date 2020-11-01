1/1
Martha Ellane Teter
1926 - 2020
February 22, 1926 - October 28, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Martha Ellane Teter, 94, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born February 22, 1926, to Floyd E. and Ella G. McAdams of Pittsburgh, Kansas. Martha attended high school in Pittsburg until she married John M. Jarvis and moved to Wichita, Kansas. She received a Bachelor's in Education from Wichita State University and a Masters in Library Science from Pittsburg State University. She enjoyed her many years of teaching and as a librarian in the Wichita and Parson Schools.
Martha is survived by, and will be dearly missed by her husband, Robert O. Teter, Wichita; her two daughters, Janet Jarvis-Unruh (Jim) of Wichita and Catherine Jarvis (Butch Carter) of Hamilton, Ohio.
She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Lesley Warner (Dan), Jim Deters, Andrew Deters (Michelle), Greg Elgin (Shauna), and Janet Ohara. She was a proud great-grandmother of 12, a great-great-grandmother of 5 and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed many family get-togethers and conversations with the Robert Teter children, Richard Teter, JoEllyn (Ron) Hamilton, Brian (Jane) Teter, Tom Teter, Julie (Kerry) Stine, Carol (Russell) Mauck, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, husbands John M. Jarvis of Columbus, Kansas and Raymond Cox of Wichita, Kansas. Martha had six older brothers, Carl, Charles, James, Bill, Foster and Joe McAdams.
Arrangements and condolences are being managed by Cozine Memorial Group – Broadway Mortuary, Wichita, Kansas. Memorial donations may be made to Victory in the Valley, 3755 East Douglas Avenue, Wichita, Kansas, 67218 or Southwest Presbyterian Church, 1511 West 27th Street South, Wichita, Kansas, 67217.
Remains will be laid to rest at Edgmond Cemetery, Columbus, Kansas.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
