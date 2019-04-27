Stevens, Martha J. was born to Rudolph and Malissa Lane in Wichita, KS. She grew up to be a strong, intelligent, vibrant young woman of strong Christian faith. Martha worked in aircraft fabrication for over 35 years at Cessna Aircraft Company. In her transition from this earthly life, Martha leaves footprints for her family to follow. Rejoicing in the memory of her life are her sister: Gwendolyn Hyatt; her children, William C. Stevens, Janice L. Aziz, Rudolph H. Stevens, Eric R. Stevens (wife Toni). Martha was preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard Lane, her husband, William C. Stevens Sr., and daughter, Malissa Diane Stevens. Private family services have been held with Lakeview Funeral Home.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 27, 2019