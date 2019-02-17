Jones-Fomby, Martha Jean Born in Wichita, Kansas on February 11, 1945, passed away February 9, 2019. Survived by two sons, Robert (Traci) Fomby & Calvin Fomby; One daughter Tina M. Fomby; Three Brothers, Saul (Sarah) Jones, James (Rosey) Jones & Kenneth R. Jones; 10 Grandchildren; and 15 Great-Grandchildren. Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Jean Jones-Fomby.
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-5431
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019