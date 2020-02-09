Holroyd, Martha Katherine Howell age 97, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Wichita, KS. She was born July 25, 1922 in Atlanta, GA, to George Lester Howell, Jr. and Lola Lou Barden Howell. She married Robert Posten Holroyd in 1944. She received her BA in Education from Wichita State University in 1985 and an MA in English in 1988. She continued her education for a Ph.D. at Oklahoma State while teaching there. She was a competitive Bridge player, loved Scrabble, gardening and reading. She is survived by her three children, Robert (Terri) Holroyd, William (Elvera) Holroyd, and Mikelle (Scott) Fraizer; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She will be interred at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, with a private family service.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020