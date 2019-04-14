Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha L. Peterson. View Sign

Peterson, Martha L. 101, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 9, 2019. She was born in Wichita, KS on March 17, 1918 and moved to Belgrade, MT in the summer of 2011. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Peterson; sons, Dan and David Peterson; five brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Janice (Dennis) Cox; sister, Marie Peterson; 9 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10 am - 12 pm, Wed., April 17th at Reflection Pointe Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 1 pm at Old Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Calvary Bible Church, 220 S. Handley St., Wichita, KS 67213.

