ROSEBURG, OR-Sears, Martha Pearl 1947-2019 It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Martha Pearl Sears announces her passing on September 8, 2019 at the age of 72 years. She was born May 5, 1947 in Topeka, KS to the late Marjorie T. and Lewis Leroy Jones. Martha was raised in Wichita, KS where she spent 30 years with her husband James, working and raising their family. In 1997, they moved to his hometown of St. Joseph, MO to enjoy their next 20 working and retirement years with his family. Upon the passing of her husband, James, in January 2019, she relocated to Roseburg, OR to spend her remaining life with her daughter and son-in-law. Martha will be remembered by family and friends for always having an open door and goodies to eat for all. Her specialty was Christmas candies and cookies that she made every year to share with their workplace, neighbors, friends and family. One of her greatest pleasures, which she had a special knack for, was decorating their entire home inside and out for every holiday. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Sears; and sister, Marjorie Lee Jones. Survivors include daughter, Connie (Brian) Salmon of Roseburg, OR; son John (Natalie) Sears of Eureka, KS; grandson, Matthew J. Miller of Portland, OR; 5 step grandchildren; 14 step great-grandchildren; along with a very large extended family. No services to be held at this time.

