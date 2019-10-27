Atherton, Martin age 74, passed away Thurs, Oct. 24, 2019. Viewing, 1-3pm, Service, 3pm, Sun, Oct. 27, at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Preceded by parents, Ralph and Ethel Atherton. Survived by kids, Sherri Hischke, Bill Atherton, Stephanie (Jarrod) Young all of Wichita, Ray (Kendra) Atherton of Perry, OK, Jeannie (Irfan) Tariq of TX; siblings, Roger (Sandy) Atherton of Wichita, Dale (Lynda) Atherton of Mulvane, Cyndi (Ken) Wilson of Las Vegas, NV; 20 grandkids, 4 great-grandkids. Memorial: American Legion Post 256, c/o Shinkle Mortuary, PO Box 496, Haysville, KS 67060. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019