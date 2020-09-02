1/1
Martin E. Johnson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin E. Johnson
March 12, 1929 - August 31, 2020
Wichita, KS - Martin E. Johnson, 91, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, passed away August 31, 2020. Martin was born on a farm outside Argonia, Kansas, son of Alfred and Maggie (Martin) Johnson. He attended Argonia schools and graduated from Argonia High School in 1947. After attending Friends University for a year, he graduated from The Wichita University in 1951 in Business Administration, and became a C.P.A. in 1953. Following three years of employment with Arthur Young & Co., he joined the Wichita Eagle Newspaper in 1954. After serving in various capacities he retired from the Wichita Eagle-Beacon Newspaper in 1992 as Chief Financial Officer. Martin married his high school sweetheart Rozella Stephens on September 7, 1949, and they enjoyed 60 years of happy marriage before her passing October 8, 2009. They made their home in Wichita and welcomed three children, son Stephen, and daughters Kay and Jan. Martin and Rozella were members of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where they served in many positions for over 50 years. Martin loved a good time and being active, whether traveling with Rozella and his children, fishing, hunting, or taking vigorous walks. No conga line was safe when he was around! He was also an avid golfer, and got his hole-in-one on April 5, 2012. Martin was a real people person, and especially prized family time and get-togethers. Dad, we all love you and will miss you more than we can say. Martin was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Maggie, his older brothers Wayne, Marvin, and Wendell, sister Betty Hays, and his loving wife Rozella. He is survived by his son Stephen (Michele) Johnson, daughters Kay Johnson, and Jan (Joe) Karr, grandchildren Jessica (Justin) Stauffer, Jenna (Josh) Holder, and Justin (Kathleen Bateman) Karr, and great-grandchildren Jaxton, Jaylynn, Abram, Judd and baby boy Stauffer on the way. Visitation will be at Downing-Lahey Mortuary West, 10515 W. Maple, Thursday 10:00 a.m.-9 p.m.; visitation with family 6-8 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. There will be a private family service Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Argonia Cemetery, 210 S. Main, Argonia, KS, 67004. Share tributes online at www.DLwichita.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved