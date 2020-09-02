Martin E. Johnson
March 12, 1929 - August 31, 2020
Wichita, KS - Martin E. Johnson, 91, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, passed away August 31, 2020. Martin was born on a farm outside Argonia, Kansas, son of Alfred and Maggie (Martin) Johnson. He attended Argonia schools and graduated from Argonia High School in 1947. After attending Friends University for a year, he graduated from The Wichita University in 1951 in Business Administration, and became a C.P.A. in 1953. Following three years of employment with Arthur Young & Co., he joined the Wichita Eagle Newspaper in 1954. After serving in various capacities he retired from the Wichita Eagle-Beacon Newspaper in 1992 as Chief Financial Officer. Martin married his high school sweetheart Rozella Stephens on September 7, 1949, and they enjoyed 60 years of happy marriage before her passing October 8, 2009. They made their home in Wichita and welcomed three children, son Stephen, and daughters Kay and Jan. Martin and Rozella were members of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where they served in many positions for over 50 years. Martin loved a good time and being active, whether traveling with Rozella and his children, fishing, hunting, or taking vigorous walks. No conga line was safe when he was around! He was also an avid golfer, and got his hole-in-one on April 5, 2012. Martin was a real people person, and especially prized family time and get-togethers. Dad, we all love you and will miss you more than we can say. Martin was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Maggie, his older brothers Wayne, Marvin, and Wendell, sister Betty Hays, and his loving wife Rozella. He is survived by his son Stephen (Michele) Johnson, daughters Kay Johnson, and Jan (Joe) Karr, grandchildren Jessica (Justin) Stauffer, Jenna (Josh) Holder, and Justin (Kathleen Bateman) Karr, and great-grandchildren Jaxton, Jaylynn, Abram, Judd and baby boy Stauffer on the way. Visitation will be at Downing-Lahey Mortuary West, 10515 W. Maple, Thursday 10:00 a.m.-9 p.m.; visitation with family 6-8 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. There will be a private family service Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Argonia Cemetery, 210 S. Main, Argonia, KS, 67004. Share tributes online at www.DLwichita.com
