Martin "Bruce" Gow
Gow, Martin "Bruce" 68, passed away May 25, 2020. Martin was born in Wichita on January 7, 1952 to Marcus D. and Mary L. Gow. He was a hardworking man that enjoyed going hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. Martin was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children Elizabeth Eaton and Jessica (Adam) Rowell; grandchildren Ian Schneweis, Olivia Schneweis and Riley Rowell, and sibling John Marcus (Brenda) Gow. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, May 29, at Old Mission Wichita Park.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 28, 2020.
